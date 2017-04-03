Clare County Auto Dealer’s License Suspended

A Clare County Auto Dealer’s license has been suspended after they allegedly didn’t provide advertised warranty services.

On Monday Secretary of State Ruth Johnson announced the suspension Northern Motors’ license.

Northern Motors is a used-auto dealer on N. McEwan Street in Clare.

The dealer allegedly was not providing warranty protection that was purchased by customers.

The Secretary of State’s office has been investigating the claims, and during that investigation discovered that the dealership allegedly failed to forward funds provided by customers for the purchase of extended service warranties.

The dealership then failed to take the necessary steps to activate the warranties, leaving the customers without warranty protection in the event of a mechanical breakdown.

A hearing will be scheduled at which the dealer will have the opportunity to contest the suspension. Additional administrative actions are also possible.

Consumers who have a complaint against Northern Motors are encouraged to call the Office of Investigative Services automotive complaint line at 517.335.1410.