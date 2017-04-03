Person of the Week: Brieanne Hoffman

This weeks person of the week is a student from the HRE program at the Wexford Missaukee Career Technical Center.

Brieanne Hoffman is a student in the Hospitality, Retail and Entrepreneurship class learning about proper ways to talk to a customer, or how to act in a kitchen.

Using this experience she also works at the bear den grill in Cadillac outside of school.

Hoffman told Minews26 that her favorite part of the class is working in the kitchen.

For her hard work as a cook inside and out of the classroom Brieanne Hoffman receives the title of this week’s Person of the Week.

