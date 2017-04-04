RECALL – Conagra Brands Recalls Hunt’s Chili Kits over Salmonella Concerns

Conagra Brands – maker of the Hunt’s Chili Kits announced a recall of limited number of the kits due to the possible contamination of Salmonella.

The chili seasoning included in the kit originated from a supplier that said there was a possibility of salmonella in a raw material used in the seasoning.

Conagra says no Salmonella was found in the finished product but, the company has decided out of an abundance of caution to recall the product.

Salmonella is a bacterium that can cause diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. Most people recover without treatment.

However. the elderly, infants and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

The product covered by this recall was distributed in retail stores, military commissaries and online across the U.S.

The product code information is stated on the bottom of the kit below the barcode. No other Hunt’s products or Conagra Brands’ products are impacted by this recall.

Item Description UPC MFG/Lot Code Best By Date HUNT’S CHILI KIT 44.8OZ 20-0-27000-42063-2 3534619500 Apr 04, 2018 HUNT’S CHILI KIT 44.8OZ 20-0-27000-42063-2 3534622200 May 01, 2018 HUNT’S CHILI KIT 44.8OZ 20-0-27000-42063-2 3534619600 Apr 05, 2018

Consumers who have purchased this item are advised not to consume it and return it to the store where originally purchased.

More information on this recall can also be found here.