RECALL – Makers of EpiPen Recall Expands Recall of Possible Defective Units

Mylan, the makers of the EpiPen – have expanded a recall of both EpiPens and EpiPens Jr.

According to Mylan – in rare cases a defect in the pen could prevent the pen from activating, or taking more force than normal to activate.

The recall was started when the company received reports of the devices failing to activate due to a defect in the pen.

Both reports were from outside the U.S.

However, Mylan is recalling additional pens out of caution.

The EpiPens and EpiPens Jr were all manufactured by Meridian Medical Technologies between December of 2015 and July of 2016.

The recall covers units not only sold in the U.S., but in several foreign markets as well.

Mylan says they will replace affected units at no cost to the consumer.

The recall impacts the 0.3 mg and 0.15 mg strengths of EpiPen Auto-Injector. None of the recalled lots include the authorized generic for EpiPen Auto-Injector, which is also manufactured by Meridian Medical Technologies.

U.S. Impacted Lots: