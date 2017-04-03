Man Flown to Hospital After Being Shocked in Wexford County

A man was flown to the hospital after being electrocuted in Wexford County over the weekend.

It happened Sunday afternoon in at a home on Peninsula DriveWexford County’s Selma Township.

That’s where emergency crews were called for a report of a man who was injured while operating an aerial lift near a utility pole.

According to the Wexford County Sheriff – 60-year-old Tomas McManus, from Marquette, was inside the bucket on the lift when the pole saw he was using hit a powerline.

McManus suffered severe shocks and burns from this incident.

He was flown to Munson in Traverse City. His condition is unknown at this time.