Man Flown to Hospital After Being Shocked in Wexford County
A man was flown to the hospital after being electrocuted in Wexford County over the weekend.
It happened Sunday afternoon in at a home on Peninsula DriveWexford County’s Selma Township.
That’s where emergency crews were called for a report of a man who was injured while operating an aerial lift near a utility pole.
According to the Wexford County Sheriff – 60-year-old Tomas McManus, from Marquette, was inside the bucket on the lift when the pole saw he was using hit a powerline.
McManus suffered severe shocks and burns from this incident.
He was flown to Munson in Traverse City. His condition is unknown at this time.