A Unique Springtime Event

With Spring in the air but the effects of winter still being felt, people gathered at Schuss Mountain for a unique event.

The 9th annual Schuss Mountain Snow Challenge kicked off early Saturday morning and the crowds lined the track to see head to head drag races up the ski trails.

Several different classes raced based on engines and tires in hopes for winning in their bracket.

alongside the fun, a large portion of the funds raised go straight to the Disabled American Veterans chapter to help them make purchases and allow them to better assist veterans.

The event falls into a perfect place in the year and is a great way to kick off the warmer weather.

Event coordinators are already planning for their 10th anniversary next year so be sure to watch your calendar for next year.