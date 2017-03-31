SpaceX Successfully Reuses Rocket

SpaceX made another historic milestone with their rocket flight yesterday – successfully reusing a rocket that had already been to space.

One of the biggest costs associated with space flight is the cost of the rocket. The towering machines that actually propel the cargo into Earth’s orbit.

These can cost hundreds of millions of dollars to produce and then after just one use, they’re discarded.

But that’s something the SpaceX, and others, are trying to change.

Since the successful landing of a rocket’s first stage in April of 2016, SpaceX engineers have spent the last year going over the craft, cleaning it and prepping it for another voyage.

And Thursday night SpaceX had that rocket ready to go back into space.

The payload was a communications satellite designed to serve markets in Latin America.

And after delivering the payload to orbit the Falcon 9 rocket successfully returned and landed on the drone ship.

Engineers will now examine the rocket and decide if it’s able to use the rocket for another launch.