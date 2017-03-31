Road Project in Emmet County Begins Monday

A road project will start up along US-31 in Emmet County on Monday.

MDOT is investing $5 million to reconstruct just over 4 miles of US-31 from Douglas Lake Road in Pellston north to East Levering Road in Levering.

During this work crews will also realign a curve south of Ball Road.

The project will require a combination of flag control and a detour.

US-31 will be closed from Van Road to south of Levering from April 3rd until August 25th.

Through-traffic will be detoured along Levering Road, I-74, and M-68.

The project is expected to wrap up by the end of October.