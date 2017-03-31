Man May Face Assault Charges after Road Rage Incident

A man’s foot was allegedly ran over in a road rage incident in Grand Traverse County.

It happened on Thursday shortly before 11 in the morning on Premiere Street between Woodmere Avenue and Barlow Street.

A 42-year-old Traverse City woman was stopped at the sign on Woodmere Avenue and Premier Street when a 32-year-old man from Suttons Bay stopped behind her.

Police say the man thought the woman was using her phone and not paying attention to the road, so he honked his horn at her.

The woman turned onto Premiere Street and the man followed. She then “brake checked” the man, before stopping at the sign at Barlow Street.

The man then sped around the woman and stopped his car, blocking her from continuing.

He got out of his vehicle, went the driver’s side window of the woman’s car and began yelling and screaming threats.

The woman drove between the man and his car to escape, while the man hit the window with his hand.

The man got back into his car, called 911, and followed the woman while continuing to yell threats at her and talking to dispatch.

The woman had also called 911 and was driving to Roy’s General Store to meet with a deputy.

Dispatch told the man to pull over and meet a deputy at the Shell Gas Station on Hammond at Garfield Road.

The man was limping when he got out to speak with the deputy and said the woman had run over his foot.

Deputies took statements from both parties and a report is being sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office.

The sheriff’s office says a warrant is being requested against the man for assault.