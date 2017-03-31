Roscommon County Man Accused of CSC with Minors Under Age of 13

A Roscommon County man has been accused of criminal sexual conduct with children under the age of 13.

According to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office – 37-year-old Adam Janvrin, from the Houghton Lake area is accused of having sexual conduct with multiple minors under the age of 13.

He was arrested on March 24th and lodged in the Roscommon County Jail.

The sheriff’s office says they’ve interviewed multiple victims in this case, and all the victims are minors.

Janvrin was charged on with one count of first degree CSC as well as multiple counts of second degree CSC.

No further details are being released at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate and anyone who has information about this case is asked to contact the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office at 989-275-5101.

If you suspect a child you know could potentially be a victim, do not question them in anyway.

Contact the sheriff’s office who will make arrangements to have a properly trained child forensic interviewer speak with the child at a child assessment center.