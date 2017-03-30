Nissan Recalls Over 50,000 Murano SUVs

We have another recall to share with you.

This one is from Nissan.

According to Nissan the power steering hose may detach on certain 2013-2014 Murano vehicles.

Nissan says this is due to the clamp not being able to adequately secure the hose.

This can allow the hose to detach, leaking power steering fluid.

This fluid could leak onto the hot engine or exhaust components, increasing the risk of a fire.

Over 56,000 vehicles sold in the U.S. are affected by this recall.

Nissan says they will notify owners of the affected vehicles and dealers will install a free replacement kit.

Owners may contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-647-7261.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or go to www.safercar.gov.