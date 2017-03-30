First in 60-Years, Mackinac Bridge is Getting Repainted

For the first time in 60-years – a Michigan landmark is getting a fresh coat of paint.

Beginning early next month contractors will begin a nearly 2-year project to remove the original paint from the Mackinac Bridge’s north tower and repaint it.

The project will begin with stripping and painting on some of the tower’s interior “cells,” followed by installation of an enclosure on the outside of the tower in late April or early May.

The original paint is lead-based, and the contractor is required to contain 100 percent of the paint as it is removed, test it, and ship it to an appropriate landfill facility.

Until the 1970s, the Mackinac Bridge Authority hired contractors to spot paint the bridge towers as needed. Since the late ’70s, MBA employees have handled that task.

Fans of the bridge need not worry, according to the MBA, the new paint is the same classic ivory color.

The new paint, which is zinc-based, is expected to last at least 35 years with periodic maintenance.

During painting, the contractor will need to close the outside two lanes of the bridge near the north tower to stage equipment.

The MBA said closures on the northbound lanes will be lifted on Fridays and on southbound lanes on Sundays during the peak traffic weekends.

Lane closures also will be removed as needed for other high traffic volume times, such as holidays.

The contractor is required to complete the $6.3 million dollar project by December 31, 2018.

Following the completion of the repainting on the north tower, the MBA plans to have the south tower stripped and repainted in 2019.