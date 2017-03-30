Overnight Closures of US-31 Bridge in Charlevoix Wrapping Up Early

The overnight closures that were planned to shut down the US-31 Bridge in Charlevoix are ending over a week early.

The overnight closures began on Monday at the US-31 bridge in Charlevoix and were originally supposed to happen every night for twelve days.

During the closures the bridge was locked in the up, or open, position, preventing any traffic from using the bridge.

But now MDOT says the contractor was able to finish the work Thursday morning – a full nine days early.

One lane will be open in each direction for most of the remaining work.

On four nights closer to the completion of the project, lane closures under flag control will be needed while contractors repair the bridge approaches.

The work is part of a $1.9 million project to repair the bridge substructure and steel, as well as upgrade the electrical and mechanical components.

Work began on the bridge in early January, and is on schedule for completion by May 25.