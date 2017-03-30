Gladwin County Man Accused of Kneeing Pregnant Woman in Stomach

A Gladwin County man was arrested after he allegedly repeatedly kneed a pregnant woman in the stomach.

The assault happened over the weekend at a home in Bentley Township, south of the Village of Estey.

Police were called to that location for the report of an assault with a handgun at shortly before 4 in the morning on Saturday.

According to the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office, a 22-year-old man assaulted his 20-year-old pregnant girlfriend.

He allegedly kneed her in the stomach numerous times as well as used his hands to strangle her.

The man further allegedly got a handgun and hit the victim in the face with it before firing a round close to the victim’s head.

Deputies say they recovered the gun and one fired bullet from the scene.

The man, Jacob Stenger-Simpkins then fled the scene before police arrived.

While at the scene, deputies say a vehicle matching the description of the one that Stenger-Simpkins drove away in was seen driving by the home.

Deputies stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, who was identified as Stenger-Simpkins.

He was arrested at the time for operating while intoxicated.

On Wednesday Stenger-Simpkins was in court where he was arraigned on numerous charges, including assault with strangulation, assault with a dangerous weapon, and operating while intoxicated.