Police Ask for Help in Finding Vehicle Involved in Deadly Manistee County Crash

Police are asking for your help in locating a vehicle that was involved in a crash that took the life of a Manistee County man.

The crash happened last night on US-31 near Hahn Road in Manistee Township.

According to the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office – a vehicle pulled out of Big Al’s parking lot to head south on US-31. In doing so the vehicle was in the northbound lane before turning back into Big Al’s parking lot via the second entrance.

But the actions of this vehicle caused a northbound vehicle, driven by a 49-year-old Manistee man to try and avoid a collision.

The driver went around the vehicle, but in doing so he crossed into the path of oncoming southbound vehicle, colliding with the vehicle.

The Manistee man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 24-year-old man and a passenger, his 4-year-old son, were taken to West Shore where they were treated for minor injuries and released.

The vehicle that had pulled out of Big Al’s that caused the man to try and go around, left the scene before police arrived.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle. It is described as a tan or gold colored SUV with a loud exhaust.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or the accident is asked to contact the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office at 231.723.8393.