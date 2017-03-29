First Case of Measles for 2017 Confirmed in Michigan

And in your health news —

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is reminding Michigan residents of the importance of getting vaccinated after the first case of the measles for 2017 has been confirmed in the state.

The case is in southeast Michigan, and the patient was hospitalized and is said to be recovering.

MDHHS is coordinating with local health departments in southeast Michigan to monitor any potential secondary cases in those who may also have been exposed.

From 2001 – 2012, the average number of measles cases reported nationally per year was about 60.

But in recent years there have been more, in 2014 alone there were 667 cases in the U.S. including five cases in Michigan and the majority of people who got measles were not vaccinated.