Drivers May Face Delays in Grand Traverse County as Crews Remove Trees

And drivers in Grand Traverse County will need to plan for delays as crews conduct roadside maintenance on Thursday.

Starting at 8am on Thursday and lasting throughout the day, crews will be out removing trees from along South Airport Road in Grand Traverse County.

The work will be from Three Mile Road to Townline Road.

Crews will be closing the lanes on the north side of the road.

Entrances to the properties along the north side of the road will still be accessible during the work.

Traffic will be directed by flaggers and the Grand Traverse County Road Commission says motorists should plan for delays.

The work is expected the wrap up by 4 in the afternoon.