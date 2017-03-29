Law Enforcement Agencies Cracking Down on Distracted Driving

Starting next month, many area law enforcement agencies will be concentrating on cutting down on distracted driving.

The effort comes in cooperation with the Office of Highway Safety Planning for a concentrated effort on distracted drivers.

Officers will be looking for drivers who are texting while driving and taking corrective action.

One of the agencies participating is the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, who would like to remind drivers that it is illegal to text while driving.

It’s also illegal for those with a level 1 or level 2 license to use a cell phone while driving.

The sheriff says there are three main types of distraction: Visual, Manual and Cognitive; taking your eyes off the road, taking your hands off the wheel and taking your mind off of driving, texting does all three.