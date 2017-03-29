UPDATE – Police Say Person of Interest in Suspicious Materials Left on Vehicles Case Took His Own Life

And we have an update to the investigation in Isabella County where pornographic material was left on vehicles in parking lots.

The investigation began last Thursday when a woman reported finding a DVD on her windshield.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office began investigating, and said they had received reports of 10 cases within the county and another two from outside of it.

On Friday another case was reported from the Walmart store near Mt Pleasant and deputies were able to obtain photos of a person of interest from surveillance cameras.

Photos of this suspect were circulated, asking for the community’s help in identifying the man.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office say they received information on Tuesday related to the case from law enforcement in Muskegon County.

According to that police agency, the man in the surveillance photos took his own life on Tuesday.

Detectives from Isabella County traveled to Muskegon County and were able to link the 68-year-old man to the multiple cases in and around the Isabella County area.

Detectives say the man spoke to his family about the incidents before he left his home on Tuesday.

The man’s name is being withheld.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says they are relieved that they may close this case, but they extend their thoughts and prayers to the man’s family.