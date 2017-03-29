Gladwin County Man Could Face Charges After Crash that Severed Truck Cab from Frame

A Clare County man could face charges after crashing his truck in Gladwin County over the weekend.

The crash happened early Saturday morning near the intersection W. M-61 and Shearer Road in Gladwin County’s Sage Township.

That’s where a Gladwin City Police Officer was on a traffic stop when they saw a pickup truck traveling west on M-61 at a high rate speed and driving in a reckless and erratic manner.

When they cleared the stop, the officer called dispatch about the truck and attempted to locate it.

Minutes later the truck was located crashed on the north side of W. M-61.

The cab of the truck had been completely severed from the frame.

The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was found inside the cab with head injuries.

The city officer alerted dispatch and EMS crews and county law enforcement were dispatched to the scene.

The driver, a 31-year-old man from Clare County, was taken to Gladwin Hospital where he was treated and released.

Police say the driver could face criminal charges.

Speed and alcohol are considered factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.