Gladwin County Man Charged with Making Meth

A Gladwin county man has been charged with manufacturing meth.

Johnathon Mackey is the second suspect charged in relation to an investigation that began with an arrest of three suspects on unrelated warrants on March 16th.

The investigation led to a search of a home in Secord Township on March 20th where components from an alleged meth lab were recovered.

Mackey is currently held in the Ogemaw County Jail and was arraigned on the Gladwin County Drug Charges last Friday.

He faces charges of maintaining a meth lab, possession of meth, and possession of pseudoephedrine with intent to manufacture meth.

Mackey was also charged as a habitual offender.

The investigation is still ongoing.