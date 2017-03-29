Human Remains Located in Wexford County

Human remains were found in Wexford County on Tuesday.

They were found on public property in Wexford County’s South Branch Township Tuesday afternoon.

They were found by a K-9 unit during an extended search for a missing person, James Hepworth.

Hepworth was reported missing to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office in August of last year.

Three days later his vehicle was located near Dobson Ridge in Wexford County.

Since that time multiple searches have failed to locate Hepworth in that area.

The K-9 unit located the remains between 3/4 and 1 mile away from where Hepworth’s vehicle was found back in August.

The remains have been sent to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing for a forensic autopsy.

A positive identification of the remains may require DNA analysis due to their condition.