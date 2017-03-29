Manistee Man Dies After Being Shot by Police

A Manistee man died as a result of his injuries after being shot by police.

It happened Tuesday evening, at 5:17pm at a home on 2nd Street in Manistee.

An officers was at the location to do ordinance enforcement. This officer typically investigates blight complaints and abandoned vehicles as time permits.

According to police, a resident came out of the house brandishing a rifle.

He allegedly ordered the officer away from the area and refused orders to drop the weapon.

Additional units were called for support.

According to police reports, the suspect stopped, chambered a round into the weapon, and was bringing it to bear on the officer.

The officer fired his handgun multiple times at the suspect, who went down.

The weapon was secured and the officer was not injured. Police say there was no evidence that the suspect was able to fire his weapon.

All of this happened in only a matter of minutes, it was 5:24 when the weapon was secured.

Paramedics responded and the suspect was taken to Westshore Hospital Emergency Department where he was stabilized and transferred by chopper to a trauma center.

The suspect, 73-year-old Lee Pat Milks, later died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

The officer is on administrative leave with pay while the incident is under investigation.

And that investigation has been turned over the Michigan State Police.