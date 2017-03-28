New Legislation Requires a Mechanic to Certify Salvage Vehicles

Damaged vehicles that were considered salvage must be inspected by a certified mechanic before being allowed back on the road under new legislation that went into effect on Tuesday.

In the past only an inspection by a trained law-enforcement officer was needed to verify that the vehicle was not repaired using stolen auto parts.

The new law adds the certification by the licensed mechanic to ensure that any work was done adequately and that the vehicle is safe to drive.

Those who have repaired a salvage vehicle will still use the same salvage-vehicle inspection form, however it will now contain the new section for the mechanic to fill out.

Once completed the vehicle’s owner will submit the form at a Secretary of State office along with salvage title and salvage certification form.

Secretary of State Ruth Johnson said the new law will help give Michigan auto buyers peace of mind knowing that a rebuilt vehicle has been inspected by a certified mechanic.