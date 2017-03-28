DNR Asks Homes and Businesses to Remove Bird Feeders due to Bear Activity

Longer daylight hours, warming temperatures and new green plants have wildlife moving and sightings increasing.

Michigan’s black bear is a species that attracts a lot of attention when spotted and spring brings increased phone calls to the DNR from home and business owners who have issues with bears.

According to the DNR – one of the easiest things people can do to avoid problems with bears is to remove bird feeders during the spring and summer months.

Black bears are found throughout more than half the state, with an estimated population of more than 2,000 adults living in the lower peninsula and almost 10,000 in the U.P.

These means there are a lot of bears out searching for food sources.

Bears find bird seed and suet especially attractive because of their high fat content compared to other natural food sources.

Once a bird feeder is discovered, a bear will keep coming back until the seed is gone or the feeder has been removed.