Northern Michigan Park Wins 2017 Pure Michigan Award

A unique northern Michigan park was recently awarded the 2017 Pure Michigan Award.

The Headlands International Dark Sky Park in Mackinaw City was awarded the second annual Pure Award at the 2017 Pure Michigan Governor’s Conference on Tourism last week.

The Pure Award recognizes Michigan tourism features that have pioneered innovative and exemplary practices in natural, cultural and heritage stewardship into their daily operations.

Dark Sky was recognized for their stewardship of an often unheralded natural resource in Michigan – the night sky.

In 2011 Headlands became one of the first 10 International Dark Sky Parks in the world.

This designation was bestowed by the International Dark Sky Association and as a result, the Headlands will stay dark and protected, forever.

The park is home to approximately 550 acres of pristine woodlands, more than 2 miles of undeveloped Lake Michigan shoreline and many species of rare and endangered plant life.

The award itself varies each year to reflect the award winner.

Created by glassblowers at The Henry Ford, this year’s award is a stylized version of the Headlands Dark Sky logo.

The award incorporates the North Star, with black representing the dark sky and the silver leaf embellishment representing the stars in the galaxy.

The park is located near Mackinaw City and admission is free.