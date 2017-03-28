Police Remind Residents to be on Lookout for Trash from making Meth

While the snow has been receding over the last few weeks, it’s still be a little cold across the region.

But now that the temperature is finally rising and people are heading out, area police departments are warning residents to be on the look out for meth dump sites.

Many of us will head out and start picking up the garbage left behind as the snow melts, but some of those pop and beer bottles could have been used for making meth.

Components remaining in these can become dormant when discarded and then when picked up, the ingredients mix again and can create toxic fumes or leak through the brittle containers creating safety concerns.

The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office says those bottles often are brought into homes or get returned to local stores, creating a larger mess.

These photos are from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, and they show bottles or cans that were found along the roadway that were used for making meth.

And with turkey and mushroom hunting coming up soon, the sheriff’s office asks those that are heading out to be aware and to keep a look out for these sort of items.

And if you do see them, to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 231.779.9211 so they can be properly cleaned up.