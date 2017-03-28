Police Say No Signs of Trauma or Wounds on Woman’s Body Found in Manistee Lake

And we have an update to the investigation after a missing woman’s body was found in Manistee Lake over the weekend.

On Saturday the sheriff’s office was investigating the report of a missing 40-year-old woman from Filer Township.

While investigating the missing person, deputies saw something suspicious on Manistee Lake.

Deputies investigated and found a person in the water, about a quarter mile from the missing person’s home.

Deputies verified that the person found in the lake was the missing woman, 40-year-old Marcia Mackey.

The sheriff’s office says the preliminary report from the autopsy did not indicate that there were any signs of blunt trauma, injuries, ballistic evidence, or sharp force wounds on the body.

The autopsy did find water in her lungs and stomach.

Investigators say they are waiting on the results of toxicology testing before any determination of cause of death. They don’t expect those reports to be available for several weeks.

MI News 26 will update this story when that information is released by authorities.