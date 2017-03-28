Driver Arrested After Leading Police on Chase in Mt Pleasant

A Gladwin County man was arrested in Mt Pleasant after leading police on a chase.

At approximately 8:45 Tuesday morning Mt Pleasant Police officers were called to a hit and run crash at the intersection of Mission and High Street.

A witness told police that the suspect had fled the scene and was able to provide a description of the vehicle and the direction they were traveling.

The suspect continued northbound along Mission Street before merging onto US-127 on the north end of the city.

Police officers located and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued to travel for approximately two miles before finally stopping.

The driver was identified as 21-year-old Nathaniel Horn of Beaverton.

He was arrested and lodged on charges of fleeing and eluding and leaving the scene of an accident.