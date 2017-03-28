Downstate Traffic Stop Leads Police to Break-In at Traverse City Home

A downstate traffic stop led police to a home that was broken into in Traverse City.

It started when deputies in Genesee County stopped a white BMW for a routine traffic stop.

Three people were inside the vehicle, all from Grand Traverse County.

The vehicle was found to be stolen from the Traverse City area.

Deputies contacted the Traverse City Police, who located the owner, who was away on vacation.

TCPD says the home was broken into and several items were stolen, including the car.

The three suspects were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department and are being brought back to Traverse City.

The stolen items are said to have been recovered.