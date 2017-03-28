Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Report of Counterfeit Money Used at Local Business

The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the report of counterfeit money being used at a local business.

On Sunday, shortly after 7pm, a counterfeit $100 bill was used at Barrels and Barrels on South West Bay Shore Drive in Suttons Bay Township.

Surveillance video caught images of two people that the sheriff’s office says may have information related to the incidence.

Photos were released and through the help of the community the people were identified.

The sheriff’s office says they will speak with the two regarding the incident and that the investigation is continuing.