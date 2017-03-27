Police Ask for Help Identifying Possible Person of Interest in Investigation into Pornographic Material Being left on Vehicle Windshields

And we have update to a story we first reported on last week.

Police in Isabella County have released a photo of a possible suspect in the investigation into pornographic material being left on vehicle windshields in Isabella County.

The investigation began last Thursday afternoon when a woman reported that someone had left a DVD on a woman’s car at the Target store on the south end of Mt Pleasant.

Deputies watched security footage and say it showed this silver SUV pulling up next to victim’s vehicle.

Since the first report, the sheriff’s office says several other victims have come forward and they are currently investigating ten events from within Isabella County and two outside the county.

The victims all report a similar experience of pornographic material being left on their vehicle while inside a retail store.

Most had a similar drawing with left with the material.

On Friday another incident happened at the Walmart store in Mt Pleasant and during that investigation deputies were able to still photos of a possible suspect.

The sheriff’s office is asking for your help in identifying the man seen in these photos. He is considered a person of interest in the case.

Deputies also have a photo of a possible vehicle driven by the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office [at 989.772.5911].