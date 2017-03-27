Woman Arrested for Drunk Driving in Cadillac After Crashing into Concrete Flower Pot

A Cadillac woman was arrested for alleged drunk driving after crashing her car on Mitchell Street over the weekend.

At approximately 2:15 on Saturday Cadillac Police responded to a single vehicle crash near the intersection of S. Mitchell Street and Howard Street.

According to police, a vehicle was northbound on Mitchell Street when it didn’t make the curve in the road and ran off the roadway.

Thew vehicle hit a large concrete flower pot, causing considerable damage to both the flower pot and the vehicle.

Police say, the driver, a 39-year-old Cadillac woman was drunk at the time.

She was taken into custody and lodged int he Wexford County Jail.