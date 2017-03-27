Gladwin Man Arrested for Allegedly Making Meth

When three men were arrested on outstanding warrants in Gladwin County, deputies say they found meth making materials.

On Thursday, March 16 Gladwin County Deputies arrested three men in Butnam Township on outstanding warrants.

During that arrest and initial investigation, deputies recovered meth and meth manufacturing components.

The investigation continued and led to a search warrant of a home in Secord Township.

Last Monday, March 20th, deputies along with the MSP searched a home near Secord Lake.

During that search deputies recovered evidence consistent with the manufacturing of meth.

The initial investigation was forwarded to the Gladwin Prosecutor and multiple drug related charges were authorized against two of the suspects.

One of the men was 22-year-old Alex Emigh, from Gladwin, who was lodged in the Gladwin County Jail on Friday.

He was arraigned and charged with operating and maintaining a meth lab, possession of meth, and possession of pseudoephedrine with intent to manufacture meth.

The investigation is ongoing and additional suspects and warrants are pending.