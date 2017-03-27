Police Ask for Help in Identifying Armed Robbery Suspects

Police in Mt Pleasant are asking for your help in finding the suspects who robbed a gas station over the weekend.

It happened on Sunday shortly after 3 in the morning at the Shell Gas Station on South Mission Street.

Police were called there for the report of an armed robbery.

Officers gathered evidence and interview the clerk who described two suspects.

The suspects are described as two black men. The first is approximately 5’6″ tall to 5’8″ tall with a thin build. He was wearing a white ski mask and dark clothes, including a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.

He also allegedly acted as if he had a gun in possession, but never mentioned or showed it.

The second suspect is described as also being 5’6″ to 5’8″ tall with a slender build.

He had a black face mask, light colored hooded sweatshirt and clothes, and red shoes.

The suspects got away with an unidentified amount of money.

Police are still investigating and are asking for the community’s help in locating the suspects.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Mt Pleasant Police Department at 989.779.5100.