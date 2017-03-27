Body of Missing Woman Found in Manistee Lake

Over the weekend the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office found a woman’s body in Manistee Lake.

On Saturday the sheriff’s office was investigating the report of a missing 40-year-old woman from Filer Township.

While investigating the missing person, deputies saw something suspicious on Manistee Lake.

Deputies investigated and found a person in the water, about a quarter mile from the missing person’s home.

Deputies verified that the person found in the lake was the missing woman, 40-year-old Marcia Mackey.

The Manistee County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy on Monday.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate.