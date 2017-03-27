Three Arrested in Grand Traverse County After Deputy Hears Shots Fired out of Pickup Truck’s Window

Three out of state men were arrested after allegedly firing a gun out of a truck’s window in Grand Traverse County.

It happened Sunday night at approximately 11:30 on South Airport Road at Logan’s Landing.

A deputy was parked nearby when he saw a pickup truck slow down. The deputy then heard three shots fired out of the truck’s window.

None of the shots were directed at the police car.

The truck then continued east on pulled into the Shell Gas Station on Lafrainer Road where deputies conducted a risky traffic stop and began the investigation.

Three men were detained from within the truck and deputies say all three had been drinking alcohol.

Inside the truck was three handguns, ammunition, and spent shell casings.

The driver, a 31-year-old man Many, Louisiana, was arrested for drunk driving.

The rear seat passenger, a 21-year-old man from Glenmora, Louisiana, was arrested for possession of a firearm while drunk, and for reckless discharge of a firearm.

And a third occupant , a 24-year-old man from Wilmer Alabama, possessed a concealed pistol license from Alabama. He was issued a civil infraction ticket for a CPL violation.

A report is being sent to the prosecutor’s office for review of the charges.