Person of the Week – Stacy Hammond

This weeks person of the week is ensuring local students are ready for adulthood and the career world.

Stacy Hammond is the administrative assistant to the director of the Wexford-Missaukee ISD Career Tech Center. There she takes students under her wing to help them find resources such as, but not limited to, clothes, food, and shelter. She will spend her own money at times to provide the basic necessities of life for some students. She drives them to court, to job interviews, to take their drivers tests, and even helps them move.

Outside of the career tech center, Hammond is a fitness instructor at the Cadillac YMCA and is a mentor for young women at Precious Gems of Cadillac.

No matter the environment, Hammond strives to help youth be prepared for life after school.

For her work with helping youth succeed Stacy Hammond receives the title of this week’s Person of the Week.

