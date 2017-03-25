Ludington Fights for the Championship

The final game between the Ludington Orioles and the New Haven Rockets kicked off for their chance to take home the championship.

The first quarter started off explosive as neither team gave up an advantage to the other.

Eventually the Orioles took the lead and finished off the quarter 11 to 7.

The second quarter was just as intense as teams battled back and forth but New Haven took the lead and went into halftime up 23 to 19.

Ludington didn’t give up however and battled through the third quarter ending with the score 31 to 30 only one point in the Rockets favor.

The start of the fourth quarter meant it was still anyone’s game.

With New Haven scoring basket after basket the game quickly fell into their favor, and they finished out the game 45 to 36.

Ludington fought hard the whole way and they will take home this unforgettable experience.