Buckley Bears charge for the Championship

The game between the Buckley Bears and the North Central Jets was an intense match for the championship that happened at the Breslin Center.

The first quarter was action packed, each team scoring quickly racking the score up to 38 to 20 in the Jets favor.

The Jets held onto their lead throughout the second quarter but the Bears held on never letting them get too far ahead.

The teams went into halftime with a score of 54 to 40 in the Jets Favor.

The teams continued into the third with the Jets holding their lead and running down the clock heading into the fourth quarter 64 to 50 in the Jets favor.

The Bears pulled it back in the fourth quarter closing in on the Jets but they held their lead finishing the game with a score of 78 to 69 and taking home the championship.

Buckley may not have taken home the championship but this experience will stay with them forever.