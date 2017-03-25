Ludington Orioles make it to the Finals!

The excitement at the Breslin Center kept going Friday night when The Ludington Orioles faced off against the River Rouge Panthers.

The action started right away with both teams scoring points back and forth.

Ludington played down the clock before draining a buzzer beater for 3 points to end the first quarter up 10 to 6.

Continuing the moment from the first quarter Ludington quickly scored 7 more points and extending their lead and forcing River Rouge to call a time out.

That time out helped the Panthers regroup and they closed the lead down to one point going into halftime with the score 19 to 18, Ludington leading by a point.

The battle continued into the third as the Panthers pushed back and took the lead to end the quarter 28 to 32 in the Panthers favor.

Following this momentum Rouge River kept their lead until the final minute when Ludington tied it up at 43 to 43 sending it into overtime.

Both teams battled hard but Ludington took it home with another buzzer beater winning overtime 51 to 50 and securing their spot in the finals.