Buckley Bears Defeat Lansing Pilgrims in State Basketball Semi-Finals

Buckley took an early four point lead, but the Pilgrims stayed right on their heels never letting them get more than two points ahead of them until the end of the first quarter with a score of 16 to 11.

The second quarter heated up when the lead changed back and forth all the way until the buzzer ending the scores at half time at 34 to 32 in Buckley’s favor.

This two point lead continued into the third quarter as both teams tried to get an edge.

Buckley pushed ahead but Lansing pushed back keeping up with them until Buckley scored a buzzer beater to end the third quarter 46 to 42.

With both teams feeling the pressure of finals in their reach the teams put their all into the final quarter.

Halfway through the fourth Buckley pulled ahead into a ten point lead.

The game ended with a score of 66 to 61 and now the team is proud and looking forward to finals.

Buckley will play their finals tomorrow morning