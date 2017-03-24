RECALL – OK Food Recalls over 900,000lbs of Breaded Chicken that could have Metal Pieces Inside

OK Food, Inc, an Oklahoma based manufacturer is recalling nearly 1 million pounds of breaded chicken that may have metal pieces inside it.

The ready to eat breaded chicken items were produced between December 19th of last year and March 7th of this year.

The products in the recall all have the establishment number of P-7092 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The items were shipped to retailers and institutions across the country.

The problem was discovered on March 21st when OK Foods received five consumer complaints of metal being found int he chicken products.

An investigation identified the affect product and determined that the complaints came from metal conveyor belting.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider, according to the USDA.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

More information on the recall can be found here.