Redevelopment Project for Charlevoix County Brownfield Property gets State Grant, Loan

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality a grant and loan to the Charlevoix County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority to address brownfield conditions at a former auto repair facility in Wilson Township.

The $249,310 brownfield grant and a $127,000 loan will help crews mitigate environmental contamination at the former auto repair facility, located on M-75 South in Boyne City.

The Catt Development Company will perform lead and asbestos abatement, demolish buildings and remove contaminated soils to build a new Save-A-Lot Grocery Store.

The MDEQ says thirty new jobs will be created by the redevelopment.

The redevelopment will add a grocery store to the Boyne City area located in the commercial corridor of Wilson Township between Boyne City and Boyne Falls.

The MDEQ’s Brownfield Redevelopment Program provides grants and loans to local governments for environmental activities on brownfield properties where redevelopment is proposed.

Brownfields are vacant or abandoned properties with known or suspected environmental contamination.