Sheriff’s Office Investigating after Suspicious Item Left on Windshield in Target Parking Lot

Police in Isabella County are warning people to be aware of their surroundings after a woman found a suspicious item on her windshield in Mt Pleasant.

It happened Thursday afternoon at the Target store on the south end of Mt Pleasant.

That’s where a woman reported someone placed pornographic material on her vehicle’s windshield.

Deputies watched security footage and say it showed this silver SUV pulling up next to victim’s vehicle.

A suspect gets out and places something on the victim’s windshield in the video before driving away.

Deputies say the video isn’t clear enough to make out the suspect’s face or details.

The sheriff’s office says this case is similar to one they investigated back in 2013 where a magazine was left on a vehicle in the same parking lot.

Since a social media post about this event made by the victim, the sheriff’s office says they’ve received multiple reports of similar complaints from other store parking lots in the area.

They are also aware of a similar incident that happened in Manistee and are working with the Manistee Sheriff to confirm.

In all of the cases so far, the sheriff’s office says there has been no mention of anyone approaching the victims.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone to be responsive and aware of their surroundings and if they find something suspicious on their vehicle that the should immediately call 911 or go back into where they were for help.

Anyone who as experience something similar to this case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.