Man Wanted on Federal Warrant Arrested in Grand Traverse County

A man wanted on a federal warrant was arrested in Grand Traverse County.

According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office – 28-year-old Jeremy Robert Stevens is wanted on a Federal Warrant from the ATF.

Deputies located Stevens at approximately 1:30 in the morning on Friday at a home on S. Michael Place in Garfield Township.

He was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Grand Traverse County jail.

Stevens was wanted by U.S. Marshals on the warrant, which is for possession of stolen weapons.

Deputies had information that he may have been staying with a girlfriend at the home in Grand Traverse County.