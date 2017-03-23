Manton Fails to Grand Rapids Covenant Christian in High School Basketball Semifinals

The Breslin Center was filled with excitement this week starting with a game between Grand Rapids Covenant Christian and the Manton Rangers

The Rangers started off the game strong with two quick baskets putting them ahead by four, However Covenant Christian turned around and tied up the game before draining a three point shot and taking the lead.

This lead would persist with covenant leading at the end of the first two quarters

After half time covenant led 34 to 10.

Both teams fought hard but Covenant extended their lead and ended the third quarter up 53 to 20.

In the end Covenant Christian won 62 to 35

Even after the loss the Manton team is taking what they learned and is looking forward to trying again next year.

Covenant Christian will be moving on to their finals game with an undefeated score of twenty and 0.