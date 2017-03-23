Michigan High School Graduation Rates Very Similar to Previous Year

Michigan high school students are graduating and dropping out at rates very similar to last year, according to data released by the Michigan Center for Educational Performance and Information this week.

The dropout rate fell slightly to 8.91 percent for the 2015-16 school year, down just .21 percent from the previous year.

The 2015-16 school year graduation rate decreased slightly to 79.65 percent, down 0.14 percent from the previous year.

The center calculates graduation rates by tracking individual student enrollment records from the time they first enroll as ninth-graders. This method results in an accurate measure of a school’s success in preparing students for college and careers.

The Education Performance Center also reports graduation rates for students who remain in high school five and six years. The 5-year graduation rate edged up .82 percent to 82.81 percent, and the 6-year rate improved by 1.42 percent, to 82.67 percent.