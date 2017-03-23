MDOT Lifts Spring Weight Restrictions from US-10 South to State Border

MDOT announced another sign that spring might be on it’s way to Michigan on Thursday.

Effective on Thursday – MDOT is lifting the Spring Weight Restrictions for many more miles of Michigan’s state highways.

The weight restrictions are now lifted on all state trunkline highways from the southern state border north to US-10 in Ludington east to US-127 in Clare County, north to M-61 in Harrison, and finally east to US-23 in Standish.

Frost restrictions remain in place for the remainder of the state.

County road commissions enforce their own weight restrictions that typically, but not always, coincide with MDOT’s enforcement of restrictions on the state highways.

Updated information on the weight restrictions can be found on MDOT’s website, my going to michigan.gov/truckers.