Driver Allegedly Rams Vehicle into other Vehicle in Alpena County

Early Thursday morning MSP Troopers were called to a report of an assault with a motor vehicle in Alpena County.

It happened at approximately 2:45 in the morning on M-32 near Emerson Road in Alpena County.

Alpena County Central Dispatch had information of a suspect in a small Chevy pickup that was ramming his truck into another vehicle on M-32.

On arrival troopers say they saw the victim’s vehicle fleeing down M-32 while the suspect was still attempting to ram the victim.

Troopers were able to stop the suspect’s vehicle, which was driven by a 65-year-old man from Lachine.

The driver was found to be drunk at the time and taken into custody.

He has been charged with felony assault with a motor vehicle, felony malicious destruction of property greater than $1,000 but less than $20,000, operating while intoxicated third offense, driving on a suspended license, and open intox.

The victim reported only minor injuries from the incident.